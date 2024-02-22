Wisconsin ranks fourth in the country for maple syrup production. And from February to April — when the sap gets flowing — you’ll find a variety of events celebrating the breakfast table staple. Here’s to the sweetness of maple syrup season.

Learn about the sugaring process from start to finish in Ozaukee County

Each year, Riveredge Nature Center outside of Saukville welcomes families to learn about producing maple syrup with more than a month of programming.The season kicks off on Saturday, February 24, with a pair of events.

That includes the From Sap to Syrup tour that will walk visitors through the entire process from start to finish.Then, there is the Family Tapping experience where you’ll help drill the holes, tap the trees and hang the buckets.

Be sure to visit Riveredge Nature Center on Saturday, March 16, for the Maple Sugarin’ Festival.The celebration will have live music, scavenger hunts, tapping demonstrations and treats like maple sugar-rimmed beer for adults and a Riveredge specialty — pancakes served with pickles!

For a bite to eat, head to nearby Port Washington and enjoy classic American pub food taken to the next level at Fork & Tap. Start out your meal with poutine potato skins or crispy tempura-battered cauliflower bites. For a main dish, consider the restaurant’s signature pulled rotisserie chicken sandwiches, which are served in a variety of ways. Even pickle lovers have their own sandwich, which is topped with dill pickle aioli, sliced dill pickles, crispy jalapenos and crumbled croutons.

Head to Polk County for a sweet celebration in March

Make your way to Northwest Wisconsin next month for Maple Fest at Glenna Farms.The family-run farm hosts an annual event to teach the public about making maple syrup and to let visitors try the delicious end product. It’s happening on Saturday, March 23, and Sunday, March 24, near the city of Amery.

Enjoy free pancakes, “sap to syrup” tours of the farm, horse-drawn wagon rides and drawings for maple syrup prizes.When you’re at Glenna Farms, check out the retail store where they stock much more than maple syrup, including locally produced cheese, honey, salsa and jams.

For those looking to overnight, head to nearby Balsam Lake Lodge, which is less than 10 minutes away.The gorgeous rooms feature vaulted ceilings and modern furnishings for a comfortable stay.Grab dinner from the on-site restaurant that prepares pub favorite appetizers, sandwiches, burgers and entrees.

Mark your calendars for Maple Fest in Taylor County

Celebrate all things maple during the 10th annual Taylor County Lions Maple Fest.Taking place on Saturday, April 27, it’s a great opportunity to see the versatility of the sugar maple tree, which is Wisconsin’s official state tree.The festival will of course put maple syrup at center stage.

Start the morning with a pancake breakfast before visiting food stands featuring maple-flavored products later in the day.You’ll enjoy demonstrations on cooking with syrup and tours of sugar shacks to see first-hand how sap is turned into syrup.There will be artisans selling goods made from maple wood, chainsaw sculpture demonstrations and more entertainment.

Spend the night in Medford by booking a room at Boarders Inn & Suites.The hotel is conveniently close to where the Taylor County Lions Maple Fest takes place.You’ll find modern guest rooms and an indoor pool to wind down your sugary adventure.

