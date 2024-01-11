A new year presents the opportunity to discover a new you. Whether you seek therapeutic treatments, relaxation or peace, Wisconsin has destinations that foster and embrace wellness. Here’s to treating yourself in the new year.

Relax, dine and stay in spa style at the Wisconsin Dells (Sauk County)

Waterparks aren’t the only way to enjoy the water in the Wisconsin Dells. Sundara Inn & Spa is a premier destination where you can energize your soul this winter.

Spend the night at the resort and get access to all of Sundara’s water amenities, tranquil spaces and wellness activities.Those include an indoor/outdoor pool with a fire feature, a purifying bath ritual, state-of-the-art fitness center and relaxation room.You’ll stay in rooms with lush featherbeds, designer bathrooms and toasty fireplaces.

Then, choose from exceptional spa offerings to round out your wellness getaway.Sundara’s spa services blend ancient wisdom with modern wellness practices to get you feeling recharged.Choose from massages, facials, body treatments, salt room therapy and services specifically designed for mothers-to-be, men and couples.

For dining, there’s no need to leave the property. Nava is an on-site restaurant serving fresh chef-prepared cuisine for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Discover peace and stillness in Clark County

Travel to Central Wisconsin for a destination to focus on inner peace and renewal.The Christine Center welcomes visitors of all backgrounds to find stillness and peace at the retreat center in Clark County.

For more than 40 years, the Center has embraced the Franciscan principles of contemplation, hospitality, compassion, simplicity, transformation and care for the earth.You’ll be welcomed under their proclamation of “We are one” and encouraged to take a journey of self-discovery.

The Christine Center offers a diverse range of programming for visitors. In January and February, retreat weekends will focus on yoga and meditation practices, ways to learn to trust your intuition, and a painting weekend to cultivate your creativity.Spend the night at The Christine Center in one of their guestrooms or in the modern hermitage cabins.The hermitages are great options for those looking for peace and solitude in nature.

The luxury of water at Destination Kohler (Sheboygan County)

Known for producing high-end plumbing fixtures, Kohler’s premier spa near Sheboygan embraces the restorative powers of mineral-rich waters.You’ll be in a state of complete relaxation when visiting the Kohler Waters Spa, which is Wisconsin’s only five-star spa.

The spa provides world-class services, including many water-based treatments and therapies.Unique hydrotherapy and bathing services take advantage of Kohler-designed products and promise relaxation and therapeutic relief.The Kohler Waters Spa provides all other sorts of services, from facials to hair and scalp treatments.

For a place to escape the noise, spend the night at one of Destination Kohler’s cabins and enjoy the stillness of nature.The Kohler Cabin Collection offers five private cabins to unwind in rustic charm with modern amenities.The Sandhill Cabin, for example, is a secluded retreat built of reclaimed timber from Wisconsin farms. The floor-to-ceiling windows invite the surrounding nature inside for a feeling of relaxation.

