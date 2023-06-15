Wisconsin is the No. 1 golf destination in America, boasting 10 of Golf Digest’s top 100 publicly playable courses. One of those courses — SentryWorld — hosts the prestigious U.S. Senior Open Championship this summer. Here’s to seeing the legends of golf in Wisconsin.

See the legends of golf during the U.S. Senior Open at SentryWorld (Stevens Point)

Wisconsin will again host a prestigious golf tournament this summer when the U.S. Senior Open Championship comes to SentryWorld. The best golfers from around the world ages 50 and up will tee off against each other at the golf course in Stevens Point, which was Wisconsin’s first destination golf course and is one of the best public courses in the country.

Visitors are welcome to attend two days of practice rounds on June 27 and June 28 and then the championship rounds from June 29 to July 2. Single-day tickets start at $25 for the practice round days and $50 for the championship days. The tournament is also family-friendly. Children 17 and younger attend for free with a ticketed adult!

This is the largest sporting event ever played in central Wisconsin. It will be broadcast in more than 90 countries and attract tens of thousands of visitors.

It’ll be a memorable experience to attend for both golfers and non-golfers alike. Free parking and a shuttle service will make it convenient for spectators. SentryWorld is also an easily walkable course and allows fans to get up close to the world’s top players at every hole. And Hole 16, known as the Flower Hole, is a sight you can’t miss. The green is surrounded by 33,000 handplanted flowers that pop with color.

Explore the Stevens Point Area while you visit for the championship

What’s even better than attending the U.S. Senior Open for a day is making a long weekend out of it! The Stevens Point Area and Central Wisconsin have so much to see and do that the entire family will enjoy.

The area is known for its gorgeous wilderness that’s great for hiking, biking and paddling.You can stretch your legs at the Schmeeckle Reserve on the UW-Stevens Point Campus, bike the 27-mile-long Green Circle Trail that loops through the area, or paddle the Wisconsin River and the Tomorrow River.

You’re sure to find yourself hungry and thirsty between rounds. Good thing the Stevens Point Area has a thriving culinary and craft beverage scene!Great Northern Distilling recently opened a mixology bar with a retro vibe in downtown Stevens Point. Sip on artful cocktails made with Great Northern’s handcrafted spirits.

For a memorable dining experience, visit Father Fats Public House in Stevens Point.The restaurant uses seasonal and local ingredients, and the tapas-style dishes are inspired by culinary styles from across the world.Before leaving town, don’t forgot to visit the Stevens Point Sculpture Park to see a collection of whimsical and creative artwork.

Golf SentryWorld to play where the pros played after the U.S. Senior Open

SentryWorld has taken great care to prepare for the U.S. Senior Open. The course has been closed to the public since last fall so it can be in the best condition for the championship.Starting July 4, though, you can play where the pros just played!

SentryWorld offers a fully inclusive golf experience. Booking a tee time includes the 18 holes of world-class golf and complimentary craft beverages, snacks and hot meals. This means you can get unlimited food and drinks from on-course refreshment stations throughout SentryWorld.

A tee time also comes with practice balls and GPS-enabled golf carts showing you the course layout and how far you are from each pin or hole. Consider SentryWorld’s stay-and-play package to spend the night at The Inn at SentryWorld, the course’s luxury, boutique hotel.

