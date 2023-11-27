This holiday season, Newsradio 620 WTMJ and 101.7 The Truth are teaming up to highlight the 2023 Kapco Kids2Kids Christmas Toy Drive!

Now in its 18th year, this staple of Southeast Wisconsin brings holiday cheer to children and families by providing toys to those in need at Christmastime.

Interested in learning more about drop-off locations, upcoming events and how you can get involved? Click here for our guide on how to contribute!

GIVING TUESDAY: Jeff Wagner & Wisconsin’s Afternoon News highlight Kapco Kids2Kids Christmas Toy Drive.

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 marks Giving Tuesday — a day dedicated to making an impact on local communities across the globe through acts of kindness and generosity.

As part of the celebration, The Jeff Wagner Show (Noon to 3 p.m.) and Wisconsin’s Afternoon News (3 p.m. to 6 p.m.) will lend their platforms to help Kapco brighten the holidays for Wisconsin’s children.

If you’d like to make a contribution, click here! Let them know that WTMJ sent you in the note portion of the submission.

WTMJ’s Kids-2-Kids Christmas Radiothon on December 8, 2023:

Your favorite hosts from 620 WTMJ and 101.7 The Truth will be broadcasting live from the Kacmarcik Center for Human Performance in Grafton (885 Badger Circle) from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., including WTMJ N.O.W.’s Steve Scaffidi, Jeff Wagner, Wisconsin’s Afternoon News’ Greg Matzek and more!

A Celebration of Giving: Toy Drive Event on December 9, 2023:

One day after our Radiothon is A Celebration of Giving Toy Drive Event held by Kapco at the Kacmarcik Center in Grafton from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. CST. Take in the sights and sounds of the holidays with the featured musical performances, outdoor light displays, a make-your-own-S’mores area and a special dedication to Ozaukee County’s first responders.

The primary purpose of the event, along with spreading Christmas cheer, is to provide a major opportunity to donate toys to children in need. It’s totally free to attend, though participants are encouraged to bring an unwrapped present for donation in place of an admission fee.

WTMJ’s Street Team will be on-site throughout the event with giveaways and activities for you to enjoy.

Since its inception, the Kids2Kids Toy Drive has distributed more than 350,000 toys to children in need across the region. It strives to reach those same heights again in 2023.

If you’d like to learn more about the Toy Drive, click here. If you represent an organization that is interested in registering as a drop-off site, click here.