MILWAUKEE, WI- The future of black history is alive and well in the city of Milwaukee.

The Victory Garden Initiative located at 249 E. Concordia Ave. helps with food insecurity in the Harambee neighborhood by building communities that grow their own fruits and vegetables.

The urban farm makes nutritious food more accessible to people living in that section of the city.

Harambee is one of over a dozen food deserts in Milwaukee. A food desert is considered a low-income area where a supermarket or grocery store is at least one mile away.

Executive Director of Victory Garden Initiative Michelle Dobbs says although it’s wintertime, there’s still growth going on underneath the ground.

“So right now is a very important time. It seems like everything is dead or it’s dried up but really it’s just sleeping and everything is happening just as it should,” said Dobbs.

Despite the gardening season resting in the winter months, Dobbs says they provide other services that include supplying lunches for a jobs program next door.

“There’s a bunch of people live in this neighborhood and work out of the city, like 60 miles out of the city and they have buses, they’re doing job training and we send them with lunch. A lot of people in that program are re-entering the community coming out of incarceration,” Dobbs explained.

