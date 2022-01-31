In the first half of Sunday’s AFC Championship game in Kansas City, Chiefs quarterback, Patrick Mahomes threw for over 200 yards and three touchdowns in building a 21-3 halftime lead.

The Chiefs six second half possessions featured four punts, an interception, and a field goal.

In overtime – on the third play from scrimmage – another interception which set up the Bengals game-winning field goal.

What happened?

The same thing that happened at Lambeau Field one week earlier.

In the game’s biggest moments Mahomes failed much the same way Aaron Rodgers did in the second half against the 49ers.

A poor read here, an errant throw there, taking an unnecessary sack or trying to do too much, the Chiefs end of season story is like the Packers.

I assure you that no one feels worse about the Chiefs loss than Mahomes. The same can be said about Rodgers and the Packers.

It’s not that Mahomes and Rodgers are chokers…it’s that they’re human.

