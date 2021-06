Twenty One Pilots will headline Summerfest on Saturday, September 4, 2021 at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater.

This will be the band’s first show since their last tour in early 2019.

Tickets go on sale on Thursday, July 1, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Summerfest.com and Ticketmaster.com. All tickets include admission to Summerfest on the day of the show.

The 53rd edition of Summerfest will take place September 2-4, 9-11, and 16-18, 2021.

For a full lineup, head to Summerfest.com.