GREEN BAY, Wis. — Despite the gloomy Monday conditions, it was easy for fans to smile following the Green Bay Packers dominant victory over the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. New QB Jordan Love led the way as the Packers steamrolled their rival 38-20.

“It was a perfect day,” Packers Hall-of-Famer and ESPN Wisconsin radio host Mark Tauscher told Wis. Morning News. “It looked like the Packers had more of an edge (than last year). The players were saying ‘we are more physical, we’re chipper, and we better’ and they went out and (proved) it.”

But fans shouldn’t buy tickets to Las Vegas for the Super Bowl just yet, according to former sports broadcaster Telly Hughes, of 101.7 The Truth.

“In college, football teams will player lesser opponents before their conference schedule starts,” Hughes said. “That’s the Packers, but it happens to be against the rival Bears.”

The Packers will compete in the NFC North, according to Hughes but “you can’t get too excited (when beating the Bears).”



