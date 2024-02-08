VERNON, WI – The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 16-year-old Isaiah Cramer.

Isaiah was last seen on the evening of February 4th, 2024, around Maple Ave and Center Drive in the Village of Vernon. Isaiah requires daily medication that he does not have with him.

Waukesha County Lieutenant Nicholas Wenzel says there is nothing to indicate Isaiah left against his own will.

Isaiah is a light-skinned black male, 5’8” to 5’10,” approximately 200 pounds and was last seen wearing dark-colored sweatpants and a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt.

If you have any information on the location of Isiah, please contact the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department at (262) 446-5090.

