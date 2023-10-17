MENOMONEE FALLS – We Energies employees represented by IBEW Local 2150 have reportedly overwhelmingly rejected the most recent contract offer by the company, and are now threatening to strike.

The workers have been without a contract since August 16th, and recently voted 81% in favor of rejecting We Energies’ latest offer. 86% of union workers voted to authorize a strike pending a response from We Energies.

IBEW Local 2150 represents about 5,500 employees across Wisconsin.

In a statement to WTMJ, spokesperson Brendan Conway said: While we are disappointed the contract we negotiated with union leaders was not accepted by their members, we remain open to productive discussions with the union. Our commitment has always been — and remains — reaching an agreement that is fair to our employees, customers and the communities we serve.”

This is a developing story; more details will be added as they become available.