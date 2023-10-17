The Green Bay Packers will find themselves in quite the odd spot in Week 7.

A showdown in the Mile High City of Denver carries, in my opinion, monumental implications for the rest of their season’s trajectory, and the stakes in this one could be higher than the Rockies themselves.

As they face the Broncos, it’s worth noting the weak state of the NFC standings, where the Packers currently sit at 2-3.

With the conference resembling a classic game of musical chairs, a victory in Denver could catapult the Packers into a prime position to make some noise as the season progresses.

Yes, even after losing a couple of bad games, the Packers can still push for a spot in the winter classic – hear me out…

Tampa Bay, Rams, Seahawks, and Falcons all are within a game of the Packers prior to this week.

Eight total teams have either 2 or 3 wins within the NFC. EIGHT!

With a win, the Packers are right where they need to be – Simple as that. A win on Sunday goes a long way in many different ways.

Defensive coordinator Joe Barry also finds himself in a high-stakes game of his own.

A stellar defensive performance against a horrid offense could be his lifeline, but anything short of that might have him looking for a new home sooner rather than later.

Head coach Matt LaFleur also bears the weight of a big turnaround on the offensive side of the operation – especially if #33 is back.

So, as the Packers embark on their Rocky Mountain adventure soon, they must remember that in this tumultuous NFC, this one game could set the course for their entire season – Win, and you are in good shape throughout the conference. Lose, and the wheels will start to come loose.

Whether they climb to greater heights or tumble down the slippery slope remains to be seen, but one thing’s for sure: it’s a mile-high moment in

Packer nation.