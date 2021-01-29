(AP) – A 33-year-old Milwaukee Bucks executive and son of a billionaire received the coronavirus vaccine this week at a senior living center in Milwaukee despite not being part of a group currently eligible for the shots in Wisconsin. Alex Lasry told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel in a story published Friday that he “just got lucky” and didn’t receive any favoritism. He says his wife got a call on Monday from her uncle that a senior center where he is rabbi had extra doses. Lasry says his wife didn’t get one because she’s pregnant, but he stepped forward for the shot so it wouldn’t go to waste. In Wisconsin, shots are currently open to everyone over age 65.