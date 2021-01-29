Well, this is getting interesting.

DeShaun Watson is on the move.

The Houston Texans’ star quarterback is officially asking for a trade.

He’s fed up with the organization, and he wants out.

Packers fans should be rooting for one outcome here: Anywhere. But. Chicago.

The Bears infamously traded up in the 2017 NFL Draft to select Mitchell Trubisky with the 2nd overall pick.

They passed on Watson in the process, who ultimately was picked 12th by Houston.

Chicago also passed on some guy named Patrick Mahomes. Maybe you’ve heard of him?

Well, now, the Bears have their second chance.

If I were the Bears, I would sell the farm for a chance to get Watson, and they probably will try to do just that.

He’s a 25-year old superstar in his prime that just threw for 5,000 yards and 33 touchdowns on one of the worst teams in football.

Imagine what he could do on a good team.

This is all a scary proposition for the Packers for now and for later.

For now, DeShaun Watson would make the Bears a threat to stand in the way of Aaron Rodgers’ 2nd Super Bowl ring.

For later, we all know that one way or another Rodgers’ time in Green Bay is coming to an end pretty soon.

Watson would immediately take the torch as the division’s top quarterback and could terrorize the Packers for decades to come

How do I know?

We all just had a front row seat for the last 28 years of the Packers doing just that to the Bears.