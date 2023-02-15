The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Audubon Tech and Communication 44, Milwaukee Madison 27
Milw. Samuel Morse-Marshall 69, Milwaukee Golda Meir 59
Milwaukee Obama SCTE 54, Milwaukee School of Languages 51
Oak Hill Christian 60, Watertown Maranatha Baptist 53
Omro 72, North Fond du Lac 23
Racine Case 70, Milwaukee Riverside University 48
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..