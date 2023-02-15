MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers’ budget features tax cuts for the middle class, $2.6 billion for public education, nearly $300 million to repair the Milwaukee Brewers’ stadium and a new family leave program. Evers released the budget to the Legislature on Wednesday evening. Republicans immediately vowed to gut it and start from scratch. Under his plan, overall spending would increase 18% in the first year, add more than 800 new positions to state government and use 20% of the state sales tax to fund local governments. Republicans will spend the next four months rewriting the plan.

