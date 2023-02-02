By ANNE D’INNOCENZIO

AP Retail Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Kohl’s says it has named acting CEO Tom Kingsbury as its permanent leader. Kingsbury is a Kohl’s board member with more than 40 years experience in retail. He has served as the department store chain’s interim CEO since early December, when Michelle Gass left the department store chain to become president of jeans maker Levi Strauss & Co. The appointment comes as Kohl’s faces increased pressure from activist shareholders to turn around its business.

