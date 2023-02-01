VILLANOVA, Pa. (AP) — Maddy Siegrist had 24 points, eight rebounds and three blocks, Lucy Olsen added 16 points, six assists and four steals and No. 19 Villanova pulled away in the second quarter to beat Marquette 73-54. Siegrist scored 10 points during an 18-0 second-quarter run that put Villanova ahead 31-15. Marquette missed 13 straight shots during the seven-minute stretch and the Wildcats led by double figures the rest of the way. Siegrist was scoreless in the first quarter but ended the half with 14 points and the Wildcats led 37-17 as Marquette was just 7 of 33 (21%) from the field. The Golden Eagles finished the game 19 of 61 (31%) with 15 turnovers.

