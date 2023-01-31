MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin legislator says PFAS pollution in the state’s waters seems “insurmountable.” Democratic state Sen. Diane Hesselbein made the remark Tuesday during a Senate natural resources committee hearing on the chemicals’ spread across the state. University of Wisconsin-Madison environmental engineering expert Christy Remucal told the committee that researchers have not found a way to destroy the chemicals or remove them from the environment on a large scale. She said that right now the best approach is to keep the chemicals from entering the environment in the first place, prompting Hesselbein’s comment. Remucal tried to reassure her that research continues. A host of Wisconsin communities are grappling with PFAS contamination in the groundwater.

