BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albany 46, Madison Country Day 23

Augusta 56, Independence 47

Baldwin-Woodville 64, St. Croix Falls 35

Barneveld 53, Pecatonica 35

Beloit Memorial 74, Sun Prairie 63

Brookfield Academy 68, Living Word Lutheran 36

Bruce 100, Cornell 49

Burlington 72, Oshkosh West 56

Cambridge 55, Randolph 35

Cameron 60, Cumberland 55

Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 72, Barron 49

Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 81, Spooner 40

Colby 68, Greenwood 44

Cuba City 77, East Dubuque, Ill. 43

Drummond 70, Mercer 30

Durand 63, Arcadia 46

Fall Creek 72, Mondovi 37

Fall River 65, Westfield Area 29

Fennimore 58, Lancaster 37

Florence 74, Goodman/Pembine 51

Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 67, Cochrane-Fountain City 44

Gilmanton 74, Lake Holcombe 37

Heritage Christian 102, Saint Francis 64

Hillsboro 51, Iowa-Grant 48

Jackson Christian, Mich. 64, Marion 49

Kenosha Christian Life 74, Salam School 72

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 78, Berlin 74

Ladysmith 90, Lakeland 70

Lakeside Lutheran 78, Menomonee Falls 44

Laona-Wabeno 55, Elcho 49

Lodi 69, Evansville 46

Luther 81, Melrose-Mindoro 52

Manawa 77, Rosholt 33

Marquette University 52, Muskego 48

Marshall 67, Brodhead 57

Marshfield 65, Merrill 46

Mayville 68, Ripon 63

McFarland 72, Monona Grove 58

Messmer 72, St. John’s NW Military Academy 53

Milw. Samuel Morse-Marshall 61, Milwaukee School of Languages 31

Milwaukee Bradley Tech 74, Milw. Washington 56

Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 82, Milwaukee Vincent 72

Monroe 91, Clinton 63

New Glarus 59, Mineral Point 48

New Lisbon 64, De Soto 26

Oregon 72, Edgerton 58

Osseo-Fairchild 49, Regis 47

Owen-Withee 63, Abbotsford 33

Phillips 68, Gilman 11

Platteville 54, Adams-Friendship 51

Portage 83, Mauston 62

Rib Lake 62, Flambeau 33

River Falls 58, Superior 54

Seneca 58, Boscobel 33

Solon Springs 75, Frederic 38

St. Marys Springs 99, Pacelli 78

Three Lakes 54, Crandon 37

Unity 52, Northwood 29

Waupun 62, Markesan 40

West De Pere 80, New London 72

Weyauwega-Fremont 58, Almond-Bancroft 37

Winnebago Lutheran Academy 74, Oakfield 69

