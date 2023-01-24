The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albany 46, Madison Country Day 23
Augusta 56, Independence 47
Baldwin-Woodville 64, St. Croix Falls 35
Barneveld 53, Pecatonica 35
Beloit Memorial 74, Sun Prairie 63
Brookfield Academy 68, Living Word Lutheran 36
Bruce 100, Cornell 49
Burlington 72, Oshkosh West 56
Cambridge 55, Randolph 35
Cameron 60, Cumberland 55
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 72, Barron 49
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 81, Spooner 40
Colby 68, Greenwood 44
Cuba City 77, East Dubuque, Ill. 43
Drummond 70, Mercer 30
Durand 63, Arcadia 46
Fall Creek 72, Mondovi 37
Fall River 65, Westfield Area 29
Fennimore 58, Lancaster 37
Florence 74, Goodman/Pembine 51
Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 67, Cochrane-Fountain City 44
Gilmanton 74, Lake Holcombe 37
Heritage Christian 102, Saint Francis 64
Hillsboro 51, Iowa-Grant 48
Jackson Christian, Mich. 64, Marion 49
Kenosha Christian Life 74, Salam School 72
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 78, Berlin 74
Ladysmith 90, Lakeland 70
Lakeside Lutheran 78, Menomonee Falls 44
Laona-Wabeno 55, Elcho 49
Lodi 69, Evansville 46
Luther 81, Melrose-Mindoro 52
Manawa 77, Rosholt 33
Marquette University 52, Muskego 48
Marshall 67, Brodhead 57
Marshfield 65, Merrill 46
Mayville 68, Ripon 63
McFarland 72, Monona Grove 58
Messmer 72, St. John’s NW Military Academy 53
Milw. Samuel Morse-Marshall 61, Milwaukee School of Languages 31
Milwaukee Bradley Tech 74, Milw. Washington 56
Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 82, Milwaukee Vincent 72
Monroe 91, Clinton 63
New Glarus 59, Mineral Point 48
New Lisbon 64, De Soto 26
Oregon 72, Edgerton 58
Osseo-Fairchild 49, Regis 47
Owen-Withee 63, Abbotsford 33
Phillips 68, Gilman 11
Platteville 54, Adams-Friendship 51
Portage 83, Mauston 62
Rib Lake 62, Flambeau 33
River Falls 58, Superior 54
Seneca 58, Boscobel 33
Solon Springs 75, Frederic 38
St. Marys Springs 99, Pacelli 78
Three Lakes 54, Crandon 37
Unity 52, Northwood 29
Waupun 62, Markesan 40
West De Pere 80, New London 72
Weyauwega-Fremont 58, Almond-Bancroft 37
Winnebago Lutheran Academy 74, Oakfield 69
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..