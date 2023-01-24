By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

CBS Sports is gearing up for its 66th consecutive year covering the PGA Tour and one of its busiest seasons. The coverage starts this week at Torrey Pines and ends with a Saturday prime-time finish. This will be the first year CBS has every FedEx Cup playoff event. It also has 11 of the 17 designated “elevated” events. Trevor Immelman starts his first full year as the lead analyst. Also at Torrey Pines is the return of the APGA Tour for developing minority players. Three APGA Tour players have status this year on the PGA Tour Champions, Korn Ferry and Latin American circuit.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.