CLEVELAND (AP) — Evan Mobley scored a career-high 38 points, Darius Garland added 21 and the Cleveland Cavaliers bounced back from an embarrassing loss with a 114-102 win over the Milwaukee Bucks, who were again without injured star Giannis Antetokounmpo. Mobley made sure the Cavs shook off their loss on Friday to the Golden State Warriors, who beat Cleveland despite resting Stephen Curry and three other starters. The 21-year-old Mobley finished 19 of 27 from the field and had his top scoring performance as a pro without making a three throw or 3-pointer. Drue Holiday scored 28 and Bobby Portis Jr. added 23 for Milwaukee, which played its fifth straight game without Antetokounmpo. The two-time MVP is nursing a sore left knee.

