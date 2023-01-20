The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adams-Friendship 54, Westfield Area 41

Altoona 61, Ellsworth 48

Appleton East 46, Neenah 38

Arrowhead 70, Waukesha South 53

Ashwaubenon 71, Green Bay Southwest 56

Auburndale 78, Rib Lake 60

Augusta 65, Lincoln 52

Baldwin-Woodville 64, Amery 52

Belleville 67, Marshall 52

Benton 74, Shullsburg 64

Birchwood 56, Cornell 34

Black Hawk 66, Juda 44

Blair-Taylor 88, Gilmanton 54

Brillion 76, Sheboygan Falls 44

Bruce 71, Clayton 49

Cambridge 54, Waterloo 32

Catholic Memorial 73, Waukesha North 61

Cedarburg 65, Hartford Union 54

Chilton 60, Roncalli 56

Clear Lake 61, Luck 49

Clinton 63, Jefferson 56

Colfax 65, Glenwood City 52

Columbus 70, Poynette 43

D.C. Everest 80, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 54

Darlington 58, Cuba City 51

De Pere 97, Green Bay Preble 33

Denmark 75, Waupaca 40

Dodgeville 72, River Valley 52

Drummond 53, Butternut 18

Eau Claire Memorial 84, New Richmond 60

Edgerton 80, Whitewater 30

Elkhorn Area 59, Delavan-Darien 46

Evansville 69, Big Foot 57

Fall Creek 71, Thorp 43

Fennimore 64, Boscobel 41

Flambeau 45, New Auburn 37

Fond du Lac 94, Appleton West 63

Gibraltar 58, Algoma 53

Gilmanton 62, Independence 60

Grafton 62, West Bend West 56

Grantsburg 48, Frederic 38

Hamilton 73, West Allis Nathan Hale 61

Hilbert 71, Ozaukee 55

Hortonville 73, Kimberly 60

Howards Grove 73, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 52

Hudson 70, Menomonie 40

Hurley 63, Washburn 55

Iowa-Grant 62, Riverdale 42

Kaukauna 68, Appleton North 65

Kewaskum 69, Ripon 51

Kewaunee 74, Sturgeon Bay 49

Kiel 72, New Holstein 57

Little Chute 64, Clintonville 26

Luxemburg-Casco 77, Oconto Falls 64

Madison La Follette 78, Janesville Craig 70

Manitowoc Lincoln 78, Bay Port 68

Manitowoc Lutheran 61, Reedsville 56

Marathon 76, Athens 65

Marion 73, White Lake 49

Marshall 81, Milwaukee Juneau 71

Marshfield 65, Merrill 46

Martin Luther 74, Racine Lutheran 68

McDonell Central 73, Regis 55

McFarland 77, Brodhead 47

Medford Area 73, Lakeland 72

Melrose-Mindoro 62, Independence 43

Milwaukee Golda Meir 84, Milwaukee Obama SCTE 68

Milwaukee Hamilton 89, Milwaukee Riverside University 56

Milwaukee Lutheran 96, Brown Deer 65

Milwaukee Vincent 75, Milwaukee Juneau 52

Mukwonago 68, Kettle Moraine 64

Necedah 72, Wonewoc-Center 18

Neillsville 71, Greenwood 31

Niagara 53, Oneida Nation 48

Northland Lutheran 65, Wild Rose 49

Oakfield 55, Cambria-Friesland 43

Oregon 68, DeForest 65

Osseo-Fairchild 65, Stanley-Boyd 63

Pacelli 69, Rosholt 25

Peshtigo 74, Menominee, Mich. 54

Platteville 72, Lancaster 42

Port Edwards 43, Almond-Bancroft 40

Potosi 68, Highland 45

River Falls 67, Chippewa Falls 54

River Ridge 67, Cassville 36

Seneca 73, Wauzeka-Steuben 65

Shiocton 66, Amherst 52

Shoreland Lutheran 51, Catholic Central 32

Shorewood 67, Cudahy 55

Siren 53, Turtle Lake 48

South Shore 71, Lac Courte Oreilles 34

Southern Door 76, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 72

St. Croix Falls 42, Barron 33

Stoughton 77, Portage 60

Stratford 56, Phillips 46

Wausau West 68, Rhinelander 47

Wausaukee 69, Suring 60

Wauwatosa West 91, Marquette University 82

Webster 67, Shell Lake 49

Wisconsin Dells 81, Nekoosa 35

___

