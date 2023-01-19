The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Central Wisconsin Christian 64, Abundant Life Christian/St. Ambrose 55

Chesterton 55, Milw. Academy of Excellence 40

De Soto 78, Coulee Christian-Providence 41

Greenfield 81, West Bend East 43

Hillsboro 53, Royall 38

Pacelli 69, Port Edwards 53

Port Washington 79, West Bend East 77

Tomah 65, Aquinas 58

Waukesha West 74, Racine Case 59

West Salem 87, La Crosse Logan 56

