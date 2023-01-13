The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aquinas 74, Caledonia, Minn. 64
Arrowhead 82, Mukwonago 73
Ashwaubenon 81, Pulaski 74
Athens 69, Prentice 59
Audubon Tech and Communication 91, Milwaukee Lifelong Learning 75
Bangor 52, Royall 41
Bay Port 76, Sheboygan South 50
Bruce 75, Birchwood 42
Cambria-Friesland 51, Dodgeland 48
Campbellsport 58, Laconia 54
Cashton 79, Wonewoc-Center 24
Catholic Memorial 52, Kettle Moraine 34
Cedarburg 77, Homestead 74
Chequamegon 71, Abbotsford 56
Clayton 54, Flambeau 49
D.C. Everest 84, Merrill 61
De Pere 75, Sheboygan North 44
DeForest 81, Monroe 64
Eau Claire Memorial 81, Chippewa Falls 68
Elkhorn Area 65, Burlington 52
Fond du Lac 67, Neenah 63
Franklin 81, Kenosha Bradford 44
Frederic 47, Clear Lake 34
Gillett 58, Laona-Wabeno 53
Grafton 66, Hartford Union 61
Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 69, Peshtigo 61
Greenfield 64, Cudahy 61
Hillsboro 57, Brookwood 54
Hudson 62, Eau Claire North 32
Ithaca 68, De Soto 66
Kaukauna 91, Appleton West 77
Kenosha Indian Trail 65, Racine Case 55
Kewaunee 80, Sevastopol 40
Kimberly 61, Appleton North 35
La Crosse Central 82, Sparta 42
La Crosse Logan 73, Holmen 58
Lake Holcombe 57, New Auburn 51
Little Chute 74, Marinette 23
Luther 76, Prescott 59
Manitowoc Lincoln 80, Green Bay Preble 68
Marathon 65, Auburndale 55
Marion 48, Tigerton 44
Marshfield 73, Wausau West 57
Mayville 72, Omro 67
Messmer 64, Saint Francis 63
Milw. Samuel Morse-Marshall 48, Milwaukee Golda Meir 43
Milwaukee Carmen Northwest 65, Milwaukee North 47
Milwaukee Juneau 66, Milwaukee School of Languages 41
Milwaukee King 79, Milwaukee Hamilton 73
Milwaukee South 48, Milwaukee Pulaski 45
Mosinee 76, Lakeland 65
Muskego 61, Oconomowoc 43
New London 77, Menasha 64
Newman Catholic 73, Edgar 59
Nicolet 47, West Bend East 46
Northland Pines 54, Antigo 10
Oak Creek 86, Kenosha Tremper 65
Onalaska 72, Waunakee 43
Oshkosh North 63, Appleton East 59
Oshkosh West 60, Hortonville 57
Pacelli 66, Crandon 54
Pewaukee 82, New Berlin West 40
Pius XI Catholic 83, New Berlin Eisenhower 60
Port Washington 84, West Bend West 44
Portage 73, Markesan 59
Racine Park 71, Racine Horlick 55
Rhinelander 65, Tomahawk 34
Rib Lake 73, Phillips 70
Rice Lake 61, New Richmond 50
River Falls 73, Menomonie 51
Rosholt 66, Tri-County 28
Sauk Prairie 59, Richland Center 31
Seneca 47, North Crawford 38
Seymour 57, Shawano 51
Shell Lake 64, Northwood 57
Shorewood 69, Brown Deer 62
Siren 64, Webster 46
South Milwaukee 71, West Allis Central 69
Southern Door 55, Gibraltar 47
St. Marys Springs 77, Lomira 43
Stratford 57, Assumption 43
Turtle Lake 66, Luck 55
Union Grove 72, Delavan-Darien 27
Unity 48, Grantsburg 39
University School of Milwaukee 72, Living Word Lutheran 64
Waterford 80, Wilmot Union 78
Waukesha West 70, Waukesha North 65
Wauzeka-Steuben 80, Kickapoo 61
West De Pere 86, Green Bay West 49
West Salem 83, Arcadia 43
Westosha Central 73, Badger 60
Whitefish Bay 61, Slinger 42
Whitnall 61, Milwaukee Lutheran 45
Wisconsin Lutheran 97, Greendale 51
Xavier 92, Green Bay East 33
