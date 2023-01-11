MILWAUKEE (AP) — Wade Miley would earn all of his $1.5 million in performance bonuses if he pitches 150 innings this season as part of his $4.5 million, one-year contract with the Milwaukee Brewers. Miley’s agreement calls for a $3.5 million salary this year and includes a $10 million mutual option for 2022 with a $1 million buyout. He would earn $150,000 for 75 innings, $350,000 for 100 and $500,000 each for 125 and 150. The 36-year-old left-hander was an All-Star with Arizona in 2012 went 5-2 with a 2.57 ERA in 16 starts with Milwaukee in 2018.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.