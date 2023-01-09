The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Barren Co. 47, Owensboro Apollo 37

Bell Co. 76, Clay Co. 48

Bethlehem 59, Washington Co. 21

Bracken Co. 50, Paris 48

Breckinridge Co. 61, North Hardin 59

Buckhorn 46, June Buchanan 34

Campbellsville 56, Caverna 45

Carlisle Co. 38, Hickman Co. 23

Christian Fellowship 49, Ballard Memorial 39

Conner 55, Simon Kenton 27

Crittenden Co. 62, Caldwell Co. 34

Daviess Co. 70, Hopkinsville 46

Gallatin Co. 50, Carroll Co. 38

Green Co. 75, North Hardin Christian 16

Hancock Co. 42, Tell City, Ind. 35

Harlan Co. 72, Lynn Camp 45

Hart Co. 65, Elizabethtown 50

Hazard 62, Lee Co. 50

Hopkins Co. Central 54, Marshall Co. 44

Johnson Central 60, Magoffin Co. 19

Livingston Central 42, Dawson Springs 19

Logan Co. 56, Ohio Co. 55

Lou. Atherton 42, IHS 24

Lou. Christian Academy 68, Cov. Holy Cross 60

Lou. Mercy 72, Lou. Pleasure Ridge Park 35

Mayfield 48, Fulton City 27

Meade Co. 71, Bardstown 40

Morgan Co. 49, Mason Co. 45

Murray 35, Fulton Co. 24

Newport Central Catholic 35, St. Henry 33

North Laurel 69, South Laurel 46

Oldham County 65, Thomas Nelson 49

Owen Co. 59, Eminence 13

Owensboro 63, Whitesville Trinity 32

Paducah Tilghman 72, Christian Co. 67

Pikeville 81, Jenkins 28

South Oldham 60, Bullitt Central 45

Southwestern 71, McCreary Central 33

Trigg Co. 51, Kenwood, Tenn. 31

University Heights 89, Fort Campbell 23

Warren East 44, Grayson Co. 30

Wayne Co. 40, Russell Co. 31

Williamstown 54, Cov. Latin 10

Wolfe Co. 68, Jackson City 30

___

