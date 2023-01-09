By The Associated Press

A special grand jury investigating efforts by Donald Trump and his allies to overturn his 2020 election defeat in Georgia has finished its final report. It’s a major development in a case that’s on a long list of legal problems for the former president. As he campaigns for the White House in 2024, Trump faces a number of inquiries, including a criminal investigation over top secret documents found at his Florida estate, a probe in Washington into his efforts to undo the results of the 2020 presidential election, and more probes in New York.

