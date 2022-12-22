The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Algoma 70, Sevastopol 21

Appleton North 55, Wausau West 40

Chequamegon 64, Hurley 61

Crivitz 73, Lena 16

De Pere 70, Kimberly 42

Neillsville 53, Lincoln 41

New Lisbon 88, Wonewoc-Center 28

Stoughton 75, Milton 62

Washburn 60, Ashland 41

Waukesha South 56, Waukesha West 51

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Bay Port vs. Notre Dame, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..