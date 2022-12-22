The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Algoma 70, Sevastopol 21
Appleton North 55, Wausau West 40
Chequamegon 64, Hurley 61
Crivitz 73, Lena 16
De Pere 70, Kimberly 42
Neillsville 53, Lincoln 41
New Lisbon 88, Wonewoc-Center 28
Stoughton 75, Milton 62
Washburn 60, Ashland 41
Waukesha South 56, Waukesha West 51
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Bay Port vs. Notre Dame, ppd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..