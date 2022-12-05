The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abbotsford 62, Greenwood 50

Abundant Life Christian/St. Ambrose 62, Palmyra-Eagle 16

Alma/Pepin 46, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 43

Amherst 55, Waupaca 28

Athens 67, Colby 65

Auburndale 58, Columbus Catholic 43

Beaver Dam 64, Cudahy 56

Cadott 62, Cornell 44

Cashton 62, Kickapoo 30

Deerfield 88, Madison Country Day 30

Eleva-Strum 73, Lake Holcombe 52

Fall Creek 73, Augusta 30

Flambeau 50, Gilman 31

Fox Valley Lutheran 91, Marinette 24

Greendale 71, Racine Horlick 61

Greendale 87, East Troy 69

Hillsboro 68, De Soto 47

Horicon 64, Hustisford 50

Hurley 81, Washburn 75

Independence 87, Coulee Christian-Providence 80

Ithaca 87, Belmont 40

La Farge 58, Wonewoc-Center 33

Lourdes Academy 67, Dodgeland 46

Manitowoc Lincoln 62, Kingdom Prep Lutheran 21

Markesan 78, Montello 44

Melrose-Mindoro 46, Viroqua 39

Milw. Washington 58, Chesterton 51

Milwaukee Bradley Tech 65, Watertown 56

Milwaukee Vincent 85, Milwaukee Obama SCTE 59

Northland Pines 62, Clintonville 52

Prescott 98, Durand 66

Princeton/Green Lake 54, Rio 48

Randolph 43, Cambria-Friesland 31

Royall 68, Westby 54

Sheboygan South 70, Mishicot 31

Solon Springs 83, Mellen 35

South Shore 77, Lac Courte Oreilles 36

Southern Door 62, Denmark 49

Sparta 60, Mauston 59, OT

Stratford 54, Spencer 32

Waupun 78, Westfield Area 37

Whitehall 63, Thorp 54

Wild Rose 48, Marion 45

Williams Bay 69, Parkview 49

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..