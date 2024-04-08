On weekdays beginning Monday, April 8, 2024, through Friday, April 12, 2024, during Newsradio 620 WTMJ’s Wisconsin’s Afternoon News (3 p.m. – 6 p.m. CST) one random caller will have the chance to win a $100 gift card to Ishnala Supper Club in Lake Delton, WI.

Each day during the contest, one random caller will have the chance to win. In order to win the prize, the caller must be the designated caller determined and announced by the host.

There will be a total of (5) winners by the end of the promotion. Each prize will consist of (1) $100 gift card to Ishnala Supper Club in Lake Delton, WI. ARV of each prize is $100.

Click here for complete contest rules.