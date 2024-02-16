Beginning weekdays from Monday, February 19, 2024, through Friday, February 23, 2024, during Newsradio 620 WTMJ’s Wisconsin’s Afternoon News (3 p.m. to 6 p.m. CST), one random caller will have the chance to win four (4) tickets to the Milwaukee Auto Show which takes place February 24, 2024 – March 3, 2024, at the Baird Center located on 400 W Wisconsin Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53203.

Each day during the contest, one random caller will have the chance to win. To win the prize, the caller must be the designated caller determined and announced by the host. There will be a total of (5) winners by the end of the promotion. The grand prize will consist of (4) tickets to the Milwaukee Auto Show. ARV of the grand prize is $60.00.

Click here for official contest rules.