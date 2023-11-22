WTMJ’s Holiday Promotion Giveaway is back! Monday, November 27 through Friday, December 18, tune in to WTMJ N.O.W. and listen for the cue to call for your chance to win a holiday gift from a select group of businesses throughout the state of Wisconsin.

There will be something for all throughout this promotion, so whether you’re looking for that special gift for yourself or a last-minute item for a loved one or friend, the WTMJ Holiday Promotion will have you covered.

See below for the four-week list date(s) during the promotion:

WEEK 1: Winkie’s Hallmark & Gifts of Whitefish Bay

Winkie’s Hallmark & Gifts is a third-generation, family-owned and locally operated retail store. Advent calendars, English Party Crackers, candles, chocolates, cards, gift wrap and a special gift for everyone on your list is what you’ll find at Winkie’s!

Join in on the fun with a trip to Winkie’s on the corner of Silver Spring & Lake Drive in Whitefish Bay, or shop online at winkiesgifts.com.