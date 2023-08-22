MILWAUKEE – Eight of the nine bats for the Brewers registered a hit in their 7-3 victory over the Minnesota Twins. In the first inning, Willy Adames hit his 20th home run to put the Crew up 2-0. The Twins replied in the second when Christian Vazquez homered to draw the game even at two. Minnesota scored their final run of the night in the fourth off of a Kyle Farmer single.

Trailing 3-2 in the sixth, the Brewers hit parade started en route to five runs. Mark Canha singled to score William Contreras. Tyrone Taylor followed with a single to plate Carlos Santana. The next batter, Brice Turang singled to drive in Canha. Brian Anderson became the fourth straight bat to reach off of a two-RBI single to bring in Taylor and Turang and put the Crew up 7-3 at the end of the sixth.

Wade Miley lasted five innings and conceded three runs in a no-decision. Brice Wilson earned his second win after two innings of shutout ball. Lastly, Hoby Milner and Trevor Megill each threw a scoreless inning. Dylan Floro took his sixth loss for Minnesota.

The Brewers go for the sweep tomorrow with Corbin Burnes (9-6, 3.43) on the hill. Kenta Maeda (2-1, 2.89) starts for the Twins. First pitch is scheduled for 1:10 p.m.