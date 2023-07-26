MILWAUKEE – The Milwaukee Brewers fell to the Cincinnati Reds 4-3. Cincinnati got on the board first in the fourth when Jonathan India singled to score TJ Friedl off of Brewers’ ace Corbin Burnes. Joey Votto followed suit with a single of his own that plated Matt McLain. With Cincinnati leading 2-0 entering the ninth inning, Will Benson doubled the lead to 4-0 with a two-run home run off of Milwaukee reliever Bryce Wilson.

In the bottom of the ninth, Reds reliever Daniel Duarte retired the first two Brewers in order before walking Sal Frelick and allowing a single to Blake Perkins. Christian Yelich cleared the bases with a three-run home run to cut the gap down to one. Reds closer Alexis Diaz entered and allowed a single to William Contreras. Willy Adames got hit by a pitch to put the tying run on second base. However, the bleeding stopped when Andruw Monasterio popped out to end the game.

Freddy Peralta (6-8, 4.72) takes the hill for the Crew in the rubber match against Ben Lively (4-5, 3.88). First pitch is scheduled for 1:10 p.m. CT.