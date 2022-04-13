The Brewers opened the game with their bats on fire, scoring two runs off Orioles starter John Means in the top of the second inning behind the bats of Rowdy Tellez who doubled to deep center scoring Keston Hiura. Mike Brosseau followed up by singling to center field, bringing home Tellez to take the early lead.

The game would start to pick up, both pitching staffs would do a great job shutting each offense out. Brewers reigning Cy Young winner, Corbin Burnes would leave the game after the seventh inning, only surrendering 3 hits and striking out seven. Devin Williams would inherit the 8th, struggling with command and allowing a few runners on base. The Orioles would eventually tie the game on a hit and a sacrifice fly.

The resilient crew battled back, as newcomer Hunter Renfroe singled off former Brewer Jorge Lopez. Pinch hitter, Kolten Wong stepped up and scorched a triple down the right field line, scoring Renfroe and taking the lead in the ninth. Rowdy Tellez, as he did before, doubled to deep right center scoring Wong and Josh Hader completed his third save of the season, securing the series win for the Brewers.

The Brewers are now headed home to open the season at American Family Field tomorrow. Tune in below and hear Matt Pauley’s Brewers Extra Inning post-game reaction, along with former Brewer and Bally Sport’s Vinny Rottino. The guys chat about the win, Corbin Burnes and a peek ahead to the Brewers next opponent. Tune in and enjoy!

The Highlights