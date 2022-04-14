MILWAUKEE, WI- Whether it’s beer gardens, Brewers, Bucks, brats, bags, or old fashioned cocktails, everything you love about Milwaukee will be celebrated on Thursday, April 14 which is 414 Milwaukee Day.

The big day got started in 2010 by a few friends as a joke but it ended up growing year-after-year and it’s now a city and statewide holiday.

Mocha Harris is the new organizer for 414 Milwaukee Day. She says it’s exciting because new organizations are continually getting involved. She explains some of the events going on around the city.

“Milwaukee Brewers are doing the first pitch at 4:14pm on opening day. We will also be attending an event for the new mayor Caviler Johnson. He’s hosting an event on Milwaukee Day as well and they are going to present a proclamation to me there. Harley Davidson Museum is offering $4.14 admission tickets. A lot of different breweries are offering discounts on beers and pitchers. There’s a lot of cool things going on around the city,” said Harris.

Potawatomi Hotel and Casino also celebrating 414 Day. Guests can get a special 414 Day T-shirt for free starting at Noon at Bar 360. Also, Fire Pit Sports Bar and Grill is offering a ‘414 burger.’

Another fun fact, Harris says 414 Milwaukee Day also ended up in a question on Jeopardy.

“The (category) was something like, “Name city’s that have double e’s at the end. (The question) This city celebrates the area code 414 Day each April 14. The person said, “What is Menomonee.” I thought, Menomonee before Milwaukee? Nobody guessed the correct answer.”

You can click on the audio link above to hear more of the interview.