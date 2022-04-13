Through six regular season games, Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich is hitting .333 with two doubles and five walks.

Through six regular season games, Yelich is reaching base in half of his plate appearances.

In the fifth inning of Tuesday’s 5-4 win over the Orioles, Yelich hit a double. It wasn’t a chopper down the line that beat the shift, it was an ear-ringing missile that left a bruise on the centerfield wall 400 feet away from home plate. On an 0-2 pitch, Yelich crushed a mistake.

The sample size is small. It’s only six games. It’s still April and the Brewers have yet to play a home game. I get it.

But through six regular season games, Christian Yelich looks like Christian Yelich.

How often did you have that feeling last season?

