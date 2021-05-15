For the third time in five games the Brewers were held to one run or less, tonight a 5-1 loss to the Braves. Brett Anderson struggled to get outs early and gave up four runs through the first two innings. Braves starter Ian Anderson held the Brewers hitless into the seventh inning before giving up his first hit of the game. The Brewers were able to score a run in the seventh inning, but a deep fly out by Cain with two on and two outs stopped the Brewers rally. Give a listen to Matt Pauley and Jerry Augustine break it all down and talk about how the Brewers can find their offense.