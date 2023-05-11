It’s WTMJ Nights with Brian Noonan! Today is National Eat What You Want Day! What is your go-to food choice to comfort food? An 8-year-old child was lost for two days in the Michigan state park, but was found with no harm. How do you deflect an insult? Have you tried to change your behavior when dealing with this? What are ways to deal with mean people? It is also Teacher Appreciation Week! Brian is a teacher and discusses what he has gotten from his students and sends his appreciation to other teachers. Mother’s Day is also coming up! What do mothers really want? A poll was created and shared. There is a new job opportunity at the zoo! Someone to scare seagulls’… Lastly, Brian shares his special potted cheese recipe which is listed below. All this and more on WTMJ Nights!

BRIAN’S ENGLISH POTTED CHEESE

Ingredients

16 to 18 ounces grated Sharp or Extra Sharp Cheddar cheese

12 tablespoon (6 ounce) butter, at room temperature

4 tablespoon sherry (Cooking Sherry ie: Hoffman House)

1 teaspoon mustard powder

a splash of Worcestershire sauce

2/3 cup walnuts, finely chopped

Instructions

Cheese should be finely grated; if not, add to food processor and pulse well. Add the butter and process well into a paste. Add alcohol of choice and the mustard powder, along with the splash of Worcestershire, if using. Pulse to combine, scrape down and continue to process until smooth and well combined. If possible, refrigerate for at least 24 hours before eating, to allow the flavors to combine.