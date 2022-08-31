It’s a full three-hour edition of WTMJ Nights with Scott Warras and it begins with tales from Drivers Education class, and specifically your first venture behind the wheel. Then, it’s some fun at the expense of the state of New Jersey and what’s turned out to be an unintended consequence of the nation’s strictest plastic bag ban. Also, today marks 25 years since the car crash that claimed the life of Princess Diana and two others. It was a global story for months afterward and a definite “Where Were You When Moment”. So, Scott asks, where were you on August 31, 1997, when you heard the news of her death? Finally, the 8 o’clock hour is reserved for frivolity and hijinks, including an investigation into the disappearance of Scott’s picture from the hallways of Radio City and a “Great Scott!” segment featuring yet another Canadian swallowing an insect live on the air.

You can catch all that and more in the full show — commercial free — in the player above!