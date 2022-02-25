The pep-in-your-step, the spice-in-your-rice, the best-way-to-spend-your-free-time is all included in this edition of WTMJ Nights!

Scott takes it upon himself to give everyone the pep up that well all need. With tensions going on across the world, crappy weather in Wisconsin, and long days ahead of the weekend, we bring back a staple of WTMJ Nights: Tell Me Something Good. To be honest, it’s as good as it is self explanatory.

Plus, another chapter in the WTMJ Nights Taste Tests: Spicy editions. And folks, we finally got him.

All of this and a very special, Gene Mueller themed version of Great Scott that represents WTMJ Nights well among all the tributes to our very own Gene Mueller on his retirement day.

Listen to the full show, and special segments we think you need to hear, on WTMJ Nights, commercial-free right here!

WTMJ Nights Taste Test: “The hottest thing I’ve ever eaten”

Tell me something good on WTMJ Nights