In the midst of a discussion about Aaron Rodgers, a listener brought up to Scott Warras that Rodgers’ behavior causing all this drama is a horrible look because he is a role model for sports fans and the people of Wisconsin. Scott points out that putting athletes on a pedestal, giving them the moniker of ‘role model’ can create some issues. The player on the field isn’t the same as the person off the field. Sure, they are in the public eye, but what about their morals or what they like to do in their personal life? A good discussion that makes all idolizers of larger than life figures, take a second to think