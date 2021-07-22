It’s Parade Day!! And we have the highlights of all the pomp and the pageantry of the big day in Milwaukee! There wasn’t much crazy on the stage today however, there were some soundbite moments that Scott will bring to you! There are the results of our Giannis statue poll! What pose will be in Giannis be n when he is immortalized outside of Fiserv Forum? You have spoken! Plus, there is the significance of two months ago to the day! A fun show recapping a great day in Milwaukee! The full episode, commercial-free right here!

The Larry O’-What Trophy?

Two Months To Remember