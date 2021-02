Brian Noonan filling in for Scott on tonight’s big show. Brian opens the show discussing the vaccine effort and the challenges that may or may not be getting in the way of people getting in line. We also talk gender reveal parties gone wrong, an informative conversation about how vaccines are going overseas in Europe as well as an update on the Royal Family situation. Also a “chew on this” segment, talking about Bitcoin & Dogecoin, and so much more! Enjoy!