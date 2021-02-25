The Marquette Golden Eagles are 11 and 12.

Unless they win the Big East Tournament, they’re not going to the NCAA Tournament.

But that doesn’t mean they can’t have a little fun down the stretch here.

Steve Wojciechowski’s squad embarrassed North Carolina in Chapel Hill on Wednesday night in a rare, February non-conference game that was scheduled 4 days prior.

While it’s a morale boost for the young Golden Eagles and their fans, it’s a devastating loss for Carolina.

The Tar Heels are squarely on the NCAA Tournament bubble, and last night’s loss could be the difference in making or missing the field of 68 on Selection Sunday.

Here’s the fun part for Marquette.

Down the stretch, they play at UCONN, they host Xavier, and they’ll likely get another chance at a Quadrant 1 win at Madison Square Garden.

The Huskies and Musketeers are bubblicious, themselves, and an upset in NYC could bump Villanova or Creighton down a seed line.

Will Marquette go to the NCAA Tournament with a couple of wins?

Probably not.

But can they pop some bubbles down the stretch?

Absolutely.

That should be the identity of this team the rest of the way.

The Wrecking Ball. The Bubble Popper.

Sometimes playing spoiler is fun, too.