Big program tonight including a competitive round of Virtual Basketball. We also have our jokes, but seriously talk about what in the world is going on at the State Senate level regarding this mask mandate. The main event comes in an interview with two top dogs “Chili Dog” CJ & “All AmericAshley” who are the pilots of the Oscar Mayer Weinermobile which will be making three stops in and around Milwaukee this weekend. Also Great Scott, and a great cross-talk with our very own Matt Pauley. Enjoy!

The full interview with Chili Dog CJ & All AmericAshley: