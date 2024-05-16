MADISON – Residents in Wisconsin’s 8th Congressional district and 4th Senate District Seat are currently without representation, after Congressman Mike Gallagher stepped down and State Senator Lena Taylor was appointed to the Milwaukee County Circuit Court. Governor Evers has designated special election days to fill those seats. On Thursday, the Wisconsin Elections Commission considered how best to prepare voters for them.

If a candidate is interested in running in the 4th Senate District, nomination papers must be filed by 5 p.m. on June 4, 2024. If a primary is necessary, meaning over two candidates from each party submit paperwork to run, it will be held July 2, 2024. The special election will be held July 30th.

As for the 8th Congressional District in northern Wisconsin, if a primary is needed it will be held the same day as the 2024 partisan primary: August 13th. The special election itself will be held November 5th, the same day as the 2024 general election. The winner of the special election will serve the remainder of Rep. Gallagher’s term, which is finished on January 3rd. The WEC discussed the confusion that may present to voters and how to amend that.

“There are different rules that apply to primaries and different rules that apply to regular elections,” attorney Brandon Hunzicker told the WEC. “Having both a special election and a regular election on the same ballot is likely to cause some confusion.”

The WEC acknowledged that voters in the 8th Congressional District are likely to be confused at the ballot box no matter what. They agreed the specific terms for the regular and special election will be listed next to the section of the ballot where the congressional election will be listed.

