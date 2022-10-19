A Wisconsin Non-Profit is leading the conversation about the future of a big piece of freeway in Downtown Milwaukee hoping State transportation officials will consider tearing it down.

Rethink I-794 is a project of 1000 Friends of Wisconsin. They’d like the DOT to consider building a surface street connection between the Marquette Interchange and the Hoan Bridge, as opposed to rebuilding the aging ramps at a cost of about 300 million dollars.

Click https://www.rethink794.com/ for more on those ideas. Pictured are renderings from Landscape Architect & Urban Designer, Xu Zhang, on what the land could look like if redeveloped.