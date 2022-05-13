The ultimate sacrifice was given from officers all around the country through the past year and this celebration, while solemn, is very important for the fallen officers, and their families.

While there will be food, there will also be an extended moment of silence and a period where the name of every officer fallen while on duty will be read during the memorial.

Mark McClaine from House of Harley joins Wisconsin’s Morning News w/ Vince Vitrano to detail the work that goes into this memorial service, the pride he takes to put all of this together, and how he will make sure the officers in the Milwaukee Police Department will be represented this year.

National Police Week continues through Wednesday, May 18th.

Listen to the entire interview with Mark on Wisconsin’s Morning News right here: