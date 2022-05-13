The Milwaukee Bucks still have work to do, but should they advance to the eastern conference finals, they will face the Miami Heat in a best-of-seven series. The Heat advanced with a 99-90 win over the Philadelphia 76ers Thursday night.

According to the NBA, the eastern conference finals will begin Tuesday night in Miami. All eastern conference finals games will tip at 7:30pm central time. The complete schedule is below:

Miami Heat (1) vs. BOS/MIL

• Game 1: BOS/MIL @ Miami | Tuesday, May 17 | 8:30 ET

• Game 2: BOS/MIL @ Miami | Thursday, May 19 | 8:30 ET

• Game 3: Miami vs. BOS/MIL | Saturday, May 21 | 8:30 ET

• Game 4: Miami vs. BOS/MIL | Monday, May 23 | 8:30 ET

• Game 5: BOS/MIL @ Miami | Wednesday, May 25 | 8:30 ET

• Game 6: Miami vs. BOS/MIL | Friday, May 27 | 8:30 ET

• Game 7: BOS/MIL @ Miami | Sunday, May 29 | 8:30 ET

Leading three games to two, the Bucks host the Boston Celtics in game-six of the conference semi finals Friday night at Fiserv Forum.